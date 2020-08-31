HIV-positive Singapore man accused of having sex with underage girl 17 times, not telling her about his condition

A 40-year-old Singaporean has been charged with repeatedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl and not informing her that he had the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — A 40-year-old Singaporean returned to court today over allegations that he repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl while knowing he had the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The man, who was first charged in December last year, faces 34 charges in total — 17 counts each of sexual penetration of a minor under 16 and of engaging in sexual activity without informing his partner of the risk of contracting HIV.

Under the Infectious Diseases Act, individuals who know they have HIV or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids) have to tell their sexual partner of the risk.

Their partners also have to voluntarily agree to accept the risk.

There is no cure for HIV and without treatment, individuals can develop Aids which is potentially fatal.

A person can contract HIV through unprotected sex, sharing injection equipment, contaminated blood transfusions and organ or tissue transplants, or it can be passed from a mother to her unborn child.

The man cannot be named due to a court gag order.

Ministry of Health (MOH) prosecutor Jason Lee applied for the order as it involves sensitive health information.

The underage girl, who turned 15 in January, also cannot be named to protect her identity.

Court documents stated that he allegedly had penetrative sex with her 13 times from Sept 22 to Dec 3 last year.

He is also accused of attempting to have sex with her on four other occasions in September.

All of the incidents allegedly took place around 8.30am in a Housing and Development Board flat in the northern region of Singapore.

He was charged two days after the last alleged act took place.

Court documents did not state how his purported offences came to light.

Today, when questioned by District Judge Terence Tay on how the man and the girl became acquainted, Lee said that they met while volunteering at an animal shelter and live near each other.

The accused said that he intends to plead guilty but needs certain documents from MOH and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where he is being treated, before doing so.

He intends to get legal help from the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme as well.

If convicted of sexually penetrating a minor, he could be jailed up to 10 years, fined or both for each charge.

If convicted of the Infectious Diseases Act charges, he could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$50,000 or both. — TODAY