PETALING JAYA, April 12 — I’ve always struggled with the question, “If you could only eat one dish for the rest of your life, what would it be?”

Not because I imagine myself actually having to make that choice; I’m more of an “answer first, consequences later” kind of person.

It’s the hypothetical of getting sick of eating the same thing day after day that weighs on my mind. How could anyone do it? How would I?

Except I have, sort of. For four straight years at university, I ate the same breakfast. Every single morning.

It was a painfully simple meal of microwaved rice, a raw egg, and whatever seasoning I had on hand: soy sauce, chilli crisp, seaweed, or furikake.

It was the first thing my father ever taught me to make for myself, back when I was too young and too short to peer over the stove, and I never once felt bored with it.

What I later learned is that he taught me an abridged version of tamago kake gohan, a classic Japanese comfort food of raw egg stirred into hot rice that, probably owing to its simplicity, I’ve never encountered in a restaurant here.

That is, until I stumbled upon Blue Hour.

Fashioning itself as a tiny Japanese noodle bar and supper spot, it has already captured the curiosity of PJ residents — the younger ones, anyway — in the short three months since opening.

It’s a small place, but it bursts with personality. — Picture by Ethan Lau

Though the location is discreet, tucked above a Cosway store in the SS2 Chow Yang area with no signage at all, it was packed to the brim on a recent visit.

Within minutes of the doors opening at 7.30pm, every table and all but one seat at the bar were taken.

Why the frenzy? I can’t give an objective answer for my fellow PJ-residing Gen Zs, but I’d put it down to a mix of impressionability and a healthy dose of FOMO — the fear of missing out is a powerful motivator.

Me? I’m here for the Premium TKG (RM20.90), a souped-up version of my university breakfast, loaded with shreds of chashu, shio kombu (dried salted kelp), negi, and strips of nori.

Mine never looked this good. Though with this many toppings, you lose the ability to whip the hot rice and egg into the light, frothy consistency that is part of the appeal of tamago kake gohan.

Still, it made for a very satisfying rice bowl, especially when finished with the house-made chilli crisp available tableside.

The ‘aburasoba’, a ‘dry’ ramen, is the main draw for most visitors. — Picture by Ethan Lau

The main attraction here is the Abura Soba (RM26.90), a dry ramen topped with thick hunks of chashu, bamboo shoots, and seaweed.

Dating back to the 1950s, aburasoba is the spiritual predecessor to Taiwan mazesoba, the Nagoya delicacy popularised by the chain Menya Hanabi.

Its traditional toppings are simpler, leaving out the raw garlic, minced meat, and spice mixture typical of Taiwan mazesoba.

The result here is a comforting bowl of porky, savoury ramen, better suited to our “kon lou” inclinations, and ideal for slurping alongside a highball or a beer.

Potato salad is usually a non-event, but Blue Hour’s has a very interesting whipped texture. — Picture by Ethan Lau

Aside from the mains, the Homemade Potato Salad (RM12.90) and Nikujyaga (RM18.90) offer even more in the way of comfort.

The former is cold and creamy, with a delightfully light, whipped texture, while the latter is a simple, sweet stew of sliced pork, potatoes, carrots, and onions, the very definition of heartwarming.

Set a bowl of white rice alongside it, and I could have gone through bowl after bowl of that stew.

Ultimate comfort food: ‘nikujyaga’ is a heartwarming Japanese stew of sliced meat, pork in this case, with carrots, onions and potatoes. — Picture by Ethan Lau

For all its buzz, Blue Hour still feels like a work in progress. The three-man team runs the space with clear earnestness, but the pace can be slow, especially once the room fills up.

That said, there’s a sincerity to the cooking and warmth to the experience that makes the wait easier to forgive.

Make a reservation ahead of time, go in with a bit of patience, and you’ll likely leave satisfied.

Blue Hour

1st Floor, 97,

Jalan SS 2/6,

SS 2, Petaling Jaya.

Opening hours:

Monday: 8pm-12am

Thursday and Friday: 7.30pm-12am

Saturday and Sunday: 6pm-12am

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Instagram: @blue__hour____

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.

* Follow Ethan Lau on Instagram @eatenlau for more musings on food and occasionally self-deprecating humour.