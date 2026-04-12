SINGAPORE, April 12 — The Singapore Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has launched an investigation into a container fire aboard the London-registered vessel Ever Lenient at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal after the blaze was extinguished yesterday.

In a statement, the MPA said firefighting efforts were led by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), with the authority deploying patrol craft to conduct seaward cordon duties and drones to provide aerial surveillance in support of the operation.

It added that the SCDF continues to cool the area to ensure no residual heat remains.

“PSA Singapore is assisting with the safe discharge of the affected containers as part of follow-up operations.

“PSA has implemented the necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and that port operations at Pasir Panjang Terminal remain unaffected,” it said.

On Friday, the MPA reported that it was alerted to the incident in the afternoon and deployed three patrol craft, along with PSA’s Emergency Response Team and SCDF firefighters.

It said all crews were accounted for, with no injuries or oil pollution reported. — Bernama