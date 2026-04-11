SINGAPORE, April 11 — Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp has responded to criticism from Malaysian groups over its Chinese-language drama Highway To Somewhere, which some say unfairly portrays Malaysia as a base for scam operations.

The 20-episode series follows a group of friends and a married couple who travel across Malaysia and become caught up in a transnational scam syndicate, before the show concluded its run on Channel 8 earlier this week.

“While the drama addresses the global rise of scams, this subplot was intended to raise awareness of a universal threat rather than to characterise any specific destination,” a Mediacorp representative was quoted by Singapore-based news outlet CNA as saying yesterday.

“The series was filmed on location across multiple destinations, including Ipoh, Port Dickson and Kukup, with care taken to showcase the country’s beauty, culture, and lesser-known tourist attractions.

“We would also like to highlight that the storyline ultimately affirms the rule of law, as the perpetrators are portrayed as foreign actors who are brought to justice by Malaysian authorities,” the unnamed representative added.

Concerns were first raised earlier this month by Malaysian cultural association leader Lee Yong Kwee, who argued the drama risked shaping negative perceptions of Malaysia by linking the country’s tourism spots with organised scams.

Another Malaysian education association head, Andrew Tan, also urged Singapore authorities to review the show and consider stopping its broadcast, reflecting broader unease over its narrative framing.

The show’s screenwriter, Ang Eng Tee, told Shin Min Daily News that the plot was inspired by real-world scam cases affecting both Singaporeans and Malaysians, and was meant as a cautionary tale rather than a country-specific indictment.

He said Malaysia was chosen as the setting because of its popularity with Singaporean travellers and suitability for a road-trip style story, and added that the production aimed to present the country positively through its locations and scenery.

Speaking to CNA, Ang also stressed that the storyline makes clear the scam mastermind is foreign and that Malaysian authorities are ultimately shown to bring criminals to justice, underscoring that the country operates under the rule of law.

He added that he welcomed audience feedback and would continue writing stories that reflect contemporary issues while being mindful of their messaging.

Online reactions have been mixed, with some Malaysian viewers saying scam-related plots reflect a wider regional problem rather than a country-specific issue, while others pointed out that the series also highlights Malaysia’s landscapes and tourism appeal.