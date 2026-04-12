SUNGAI PETANI, April 12 — Police have detained three individuals to assist in the investigation into a case involving a woman who was attacked while conducting a live broadcast on social media from inside her car in Bandar Laguna Merbok near here yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the victim was allegedly attacked by suspects travelling in a Toyota Vellfire at 5.02pm in front of a house in the area.

“A car carrying four individuals is believed to have approached the victim, who was inside her vehicle. One of the suspects then assaulted the victim, striking her face, head and body, causing injuries.

“We have detained a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman to assist in the investigation,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the victim, a 28-year-old woman, has also been detained and is under investigation.

Hanyan said all suspects were arrested around midnight in the district.

The incident has gone viral on social media since yesterday, showing a video recording of a woman conducting a live broadcast from inside a car being attacked and assaulted by another woman. — Bernama