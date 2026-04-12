KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The public is advised to remain vigilant as the country enters an active monsoon transition phase, which is expected to bring more humid weather over the coming week.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said based on forecasts by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), weather conditions are likely to include thunderstorms and heavy rain in most areas, particularly in the western and inland parts of peninsular Malaysia, including Johor and Melaka, as well as inland Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the weather changes would help ease the recent hot conditions, although some northern and inland areas of the peninsula may still experience higher temperatures.

“At the same time, we must remain vigilant as these conditions could bring heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms within a short period,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said Johor and Melaka are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms in the morning, afternoon and evening depending on location, requiring continuous preparedness from all parties.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed concern over dam water levels in both states, which remain at worrying levels due to uneven rainfall distribution in recent times.

He said cloud seeding operations would be carried out subject to suitable atmospheric conditions to increase rainfall in critical water catchment areas.

“Insya-Allah, we will continue to monitor the situation and take the best possible measures to ensure the well-being of the people and the sustainability of water supply,” he said. — Bernama