KOTA BHARU, April 12 — A Form One schoolgirl was killed while another was injured after they were hit by a car in their school compound when the driver unintentionally stepped on the accelerator.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri said police received a report on the fatal crash at the girls’ surau of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Mas at about 2.15pm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash happened around 1.50pm when the woman driver had mistakenly stepped on the accelerator and crashed into two schoolgirls believed to be putting on their shoes in front of the surau.

“One schoolgirl died at the scene of the crash due to severe injuries to her head, while the other girl is being treated for severe injuries to her body at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital’s Red Zone,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the driver was unhurt.

He said the body of the deceased has been sent to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Kubang Kerian Specialist Hospital’s forensics unit for an autopsy.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also urged eyewitnesses to come forward and assist investigations by contacting traffic investigating officer Insp Muhammad Syarafuddin Ramlee at 09-7752315 or the Kota Bharu district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division. — Bernama