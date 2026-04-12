KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The move to require pharmaceutical companies to report potential medicine supply shortages at least six months in advance, starting July 1, has been described as proactive and capable of strengthening the country’s supply amid global uncertainty.

Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) president Prof Amrahi Buang said that the measure must be supported by comprehensive policies, including buffer stock and the strengthening of local production.

He said the issue of medicine supply security must be taken seriously, drawing lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, when supplies of basic medicines such as paracetamol faced significant shortages.

“During the pandemic, we saw basic medicines like paracetamol run out in the market. This serves as a major lesson for the country not to take supply chain issues lightly.

“Following that, we recommended to the government that supply security be given due attention, including the need for stockpiles to face unexpected situations such as war or disasters,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Amrahi, who is also a member of the advisory board of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, said in times of crisis, all parties, including the National Economic Action Council, must act in a coordinated manner, and up-to-date information is crucial to ensure sufficient medicine supply.

Commenting on the causes of supply disruptions, Amrahi said 70 per cent of the country’s medicine supply is imported, making it vulnerable to external logistical challenges.

He said that Malaysia needs to develop buffer stocks for critical medicines as a safeguard, as well as review the list of essential medicines for the country.

“When it is a crisis, all parties, including the public, must play their role. We need to review the National Essential Medicines List (NEML), and strengthen the local manufacturing industry through the New Industrial Master Plan NIMP),” he said, suggesting that Malaysia seek alternative suppliers from countries such as China and India, instead of relying solely on Western countries.

Meanwhile, Pertubuhan Mesra Pengguna Malaysia (PMPM) deputy president Azlin Othman described the measure as an important intervention to protect patients’ interests, although it presents its own challenges for the industry.

“For critical medicines with stable demand, it is practical. However, for medicines which depend on global raw materials, a six-month projection may be challenging.

“Therefore, implementation needs to be flexible and supported by an efficient digital reporting system, so that it does not become a bureaucratic burden on the industry,” she said.

At the same time, Azlin supported Malaysia’s efforts to develop buffer stocks, particularly for basic medicines and treatments for chronic conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes and antibiotics, which are often affected by supply disruptions.

“These shortages can force doctors to change treatment plans. As such, in addition to early reporting, I propose that the government establish a centralised monitoring system, conduct regular audits and create fast communication channels between the industry and healthcare facilities,” she said.

From an enforcement perspective, Azlin suggested that companies failing to comply with the directive should face penalties, as this could seriously affect public health, including patients’ treatment plans, while also offering incentives to companies which are compliant and proactive.

“The buffer stock approach for critical medicines, along with a focus on increasing local production, is the most sustainable long-term solution,” she said.

Last Friday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that Malaysia will require pharmaceutical companies to report potential drug supply shortages at least six months in advance, starting July 1, as part of efforts to strengthen preparedness against global supply chain disruptions.

The measure, which is currently voluntary, is part of a broader shift towards proactive risk management to ensure supply continuity amid global uncertainty.

Dzulkefly also said that industry players have been given until April 15 to provide feedback on the availability of active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging materials, enabling early intervention before shortages affect healthcare facilities. — Bernama