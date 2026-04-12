TAMPIN, April 12 — The death of Private Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi has left his family in deep grief following the loss of the young soldier.

His father, Rosafindi Tambi Chik, 49, described his eldest son as a responsible young man who deeply loved his family, especially his siblings.

“All fathers love their children…I have accepted his passing and leave everything to Allah, but what has happened is still very difficult for me to bear,” he told reporters at Felda Sungai Kelamah Cemetery in Gemas today.

According to him, his late son was a quiet and reserved person who seldom spoke about himself, but as a former soldier, he understood the challenges faced by new members in performing their duties.

Muhammad Amirul Raziq’s younger sister, Ainur Shazwani, 22, meanwhile described him as a kind and caring brother.

“The last time we were in contact was on the day of the incident. We had a video call talked as usual, so when I got the news about my brother that night, I was very shocked,” she said.

Rosafindi Tambi Chik (left), father of the late Private Muhammad Amirul Raziq, appears visibly distraught after completing his son’s burial at the Felda Sungai Kelamah Cemetery in Gemas on April 11, 2026. — Bernama pic

Earlier, a sombre and emotional atmosphere filled the Felda Sungai Kelamah Kariah Mosque in Gemas as the remains of the late Muhammad Amirul Raziq arrived at about 2.18 am.

Family members, Malaysian Army personnel and friends were in attendance for the funeral prayers held for the 25th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (25 RAMD) serviceman at about 2.30 am at the mosque.

Also present at the funeral prayers was the Commander of the Army Western Field Command, Lieutenant General Datuk Khairul Azmizal Ahmad Natal.

Muhammad Amirul Raziq was laid to rest at Felda Sungai Kelamah Cemetery in Gemas, here, at about 4.30 am.

Muhammad Amirul, 24, was pronounced dead at 9.40 am yesterday after being in a coma since March 30 while receiving treatment at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS), Temerloh, Pahang following an alleged assault by a corporal.

He had previously been reported unconscious and was receiving intensive treatment at the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in an incident at the 25th Battalion Camp of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) in Bentong, Pahang.

The March 30 incident was allegedly caused by a 37-year-old corporal who acted violently following dissatisfaction with an assigned task. — Bernama