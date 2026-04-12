KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref emphasised that negotiation between US and Iran are possible if Washington adopts ‘America First’ approach rather than ‘Israel First’ agenda.

He warned that talks would fail the US delegation pursue an “Israel First” agenda, Iranian Mehr news agency reported.

In a post published on X on Saturday, Aref wrote, “If we negotiate in Islamabad with representatives of ‘America First,’ an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, if we face representatives of ‘Israel First,’ there will be no deal.”

“We will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs,” he added.

The US and Iranian teams are currently in Islamabad for negotiation aimed at ending the conflict since US and Israel launched continuous attacks on Iran on Feb 28.

The high-level negotiation, mediated by Pakistan began on Saturday and is scheduled to enter another round on Sunday.

Iranian delegation was by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior security official Ali Bagheri Kani.

US team meanwhile comprised Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The military confrontation involving US, Israel and Iran has killed thousands of Iranian civilians and senior officials, including the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei while causing extensive damage to key infrastructures and industrial facilities.

In response, Iran launched missile and drones operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the Gulf states, triggering a broader regional crisis that severely disrupting maritime navigations through the Strait of Hormuz, global energy supply, aviation and caused far reaching economic consequences. — Bernama