SINGAPORE, April 11 — Organisers of a public event at Hong Lim Park’s Speakers’ Corner today have been reminded by authorities not to include any coordinated displays linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including flags or related symbols.

The reminder was issued by the police together with the National Parks Board (NParks) ahead of the April 11 gathering approved for the site, Singapore newspaper The Straits Times reported.

Authorities stressed that the event must remain strictly within its approved scope and avoid introducing issues related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Participants were also told to comply with existing laws and Speakers’ Corner rules, with warnings that enforcement action will be taken against any breaches.

NParks, which manages the venue, said it had already informed organisers that speeches and activities must avoid matters involving race and religion, and that foreigners are not allowed to take part under Speakers’ Corner conditions.

Hong Lim Park’s Speakers’ Corner is Singapore’s designated site where citizens may hold public assemblies without needing a police permit, provided they follow set legal and regulatory requirements.

Police said they were aware of the planned gathering and noted that organisers had acknowledged the conditions attached to its approval.

Authorities added that any deviation from the rules, including the introduction of prohibited themes or displays, could result in investigations.