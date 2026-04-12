PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — Some 10,000 traders under the supervision of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will receive a 50 per cent rental reduction for two years, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

She said DBKL and Labuan Corporation are among the earliest local authorities (PBTs) to announce the initiative, aimed at easing the cost-of-living burden on traders, particularly following rising fuel prices.

“We have a long list (of recipients under) DBKL, involving 10,000 traders across all sites, including food courts and markets,” she told reporters after launching the Putrajaya Actif Programme here today.

The rental reduction for hawker sites and selected premises under DBKL takes effect from April 1 until Dec 31, 2027.

However, she said the government is currently prioritising rental reductions over other forms of subsidies, taking into account financial constraints and the need to generate alternative revenue.

“When we reduce rent, we need to find other sources of revenue as we are also facing rising operating costs, including higher fuel prices,” she said.

On today’s programme, Hannah said the government has also launched free sports classes involving sepak takraw and skipping in Putrajaya as a targeted effort to address obesity among children.

She said the programme was chosen as it is low-cost and easy for children to practise at home.

“These classes are held twice a month, in the second and fourth weeks, involving 50 participants per session at four locations around Putrajaya and will run throughout the year,” she said.

Hannah said the initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, focusing on providing programmes and cultivating interest in sports, while aspects of nutrition and health are monitored by the ministry.

She added that the government also plans to obtain data on obese children in Putrajaya through cooperation with the Ministry of Education to expand the programme’s reach to target groups before extending it to other areas, including Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama