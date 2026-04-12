ALOR SETAR, April 12 — The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) denied entry to 28 foreign nationals at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex between April 1 and yesterday (April 11).

Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS commander SAC Fauzi Mohd Yusof said that of the total, 14 individuals were Indian nationals, comprising 13 men and one woman.

He said all the individuals, aged between their 20s and 40s, were denied entry after failing to meet the requirements as tourists, including not having return tickets and being unable to provide a clear purpose of travel to Immigration officers.

“In addition, some of them were listed in the department’s suspicion list and were not allowed to enter Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, another five Thai nationals were denied entry after being found to be using damaged passports and failing to meet the country’s entry requirements.

Two Bangladeshi men were also denied entry as they were not allowed to use land entry points in accordance with current departmental directives.

He said the remaining cases involved nationals from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Indonesia who were refused entry due to various non-compliance issues with the stipulated entry requirements.

All the individuals were instructed to return to the last country they departed from.

Fauzi further said that his team will continue to tighten controls at the country’s entry points to ensure that only visitors who meet the requirements are allowed in.

“Strict action will continue to be taken against any individual who attempts to misuse the country’s immigration facilities,” he said. — Bernama