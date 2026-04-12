SEPANG, April 12 — Police have detained a private university student suspected of stabbing a woman at an apartment in Bandar Sunsuria here on Friday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said in a statement today that the 22-year-old man was arrested on the day of the incident.

He said the Sepang District Police Headquarters (IPD) confirmed receiving a report regarding a 34-year-old woman who was injured with a sharp object at her residence on Friday.

“The suspect and the victim have no relationship. The victim, who was in critical condition, is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang and is reported to be stable,” he said.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for seven days until April 16 to assist investigations.

“So far, statements from 10 witnesses have been recorded. The suspect’s urine test result is negative and he has no prior criminal record,” he said.

Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Muhammad Azroy Amran at 014-2723342, the Sepang IPD or any nearest police station. — Bernama