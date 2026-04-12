KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The activities of unlicensed street photographers touting their services can cause public discomfort and pose safety risks to the community, according to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

DBKL said enforcement actions in the past, including the implementation of ‘Op Lens’, were not intended to stifle anyone’s source of income.

Instead, DBKL said the measures were taken to ensure that the federal capital remains orderly, safe, and free from situations that could adversely affect the experience of city dwellers and tourists.

“While some intend to capture beautiful moments, the reality is that these unregulated activities can lead to unease, public nuisance, and even unnecessary safety risks within our urban spaces.

“Therefore, every location, especially high-traffic tourist areas such as the vicinity of KLCC and the city centre, must remain safe, comfortable, and pleasant for everyone,” the local authority said in a post on the DBKL Facebook page today.

DBKL added that Kuala Lumpur’s image as a friendly, harmonious, and liveable city can only be achieved when all parties play their part, respect regulations, maintain proper conduct in public spaces, and collectively preserve the city’s reputation.

“Kuala Lumpur is not just a capital city. It is the face of the nation that reflects the experiences and memories of every visitor who comes here. Kuala Lumpur belongs to all of us,” it said.

Media outlets previously reported that unlicensed street photographers had been warned to cease their activities in the federal capital, particularly around tourist hotspots, following various issues involving them.

On April 6, the government decided not to issue special permits or licences to individuals touting unofficial photography services at several popular tourist locations in the capital. — Bernama