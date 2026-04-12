PETALING JAYA, April 12 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) reportedly plans to formally inform the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that the post of opposition leader is now vacant.

According to Free Malaysia Today, PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said coalition secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has been tasked with preparing the letter, which will be submitted tomorrow as today is a non-working day.

This comes following reports that Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has stepped down from the position.

However, Ahmad Samsuri declined to confirm or deny speculation regarding Hamzah’s resignation, but stressed that PN would move ahead with official procedures to formalise the vacancy.

“Once we submit the letter stating that the position is vacant, it takes effect automatically. Hamzah will no longer be the opposition leader,” he was quoted as saying.

Ahmad Samsuri said PN aims to name a new opposition leader before Parliament reconvenes in June.

Hamzah’s position as Opposition Leader has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks, following his sacking from Bersatu.

Earlier this month, Hamzah deepened speculation over his political future, saying his “new home” might be an existing party within PN rather than a newly formed one.