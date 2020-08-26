60 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 10 imported cases and three in the community

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,495.. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 — Singapore has confirmed 60 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are three new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. One is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders.

In addition, there are ten imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,495.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.

This report will be updated. — TODAY