PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — The public has been urged to fully utilise digital services provided by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to carry out transactions without visiting counters, following the rise in fuel prices.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said that the agency has taken note of the current global situation involving fuel supply and prices amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East, which have pressured global markets and directly affected the public.

He said the ‘services at your fingertips’ approach not only offers convenience but is also a practical step to help people save on fuel costs, reduce travel time and avoid congestion at JPJ offices.

“A total of 33 types of transactions can be carried out via JPJ’s official portal, while another 16 types are accessible through the MyJPJ application.

“The public is encouraged to use these platforms for transactions that do not require physical presence,” he said in a statement today,

Aedy Fadly said JPJ remains committed to strengthening service delivery through the expanded use of digital platforms, in line with the government’s aspiration for more efficient, faster and integrity-driven services.

“This approach not only supports the national energy-saving agenda but also enhances the efficiency of public service delivery to be faster, more convenient and user-friendly,” he said. — Bernama