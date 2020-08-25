Teenager in Singapore to be charged with allegedly cheating Foodpanda of more than S$14,000

The police said that they had received a report from Foodpanda on August 21, 2020 that the company was deceived into believing that their riders had failed to deliver a customer’s orders. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 — A 17-year-old male teenager will be charged today for his suspected involvement in cheating delivery company Foodpanda of more than S$14,000 (RM42,658).

In a news release yesterday, the police said that they had received a report from Foodpanda on August 21 that the company was deceived into believing that their riders had failed to deliver a customer’s orders.

As a result, Foodpanda approved the customer’s fraudulent refund claims.

Through the investigations, officers from the Jurong Police Division established the identity of the male teenager and arrested him yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that he had made S$14,000 worth of fraudulent refund claims on his delivery orders, which included cooked food, groceries and liquor,” the police said.

He will be charged with cheating under section 420 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to 10 years or fined, or both.

The police warned that they take a serious view of any person who may be involved in fraudulent activities, adding that any perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law. ― TODAY