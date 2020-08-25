New low of 31 fresh Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 1 imported case; no new cases in the community

There are no new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, August 25 — Singapore has confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This is the lowest daily tally in about five months.

There is one imported case, who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,435.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY