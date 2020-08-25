ERP rates to be increased by S$1 at three gantries along CTE

This is the third time the authorities have reviewed ERP rates after June 2, when Singapore gradually opened up the economy following stay-home curbs. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — From next Monday (Aug 31), Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at three gantries along the Central Expressway (CTE) will be increased by S$1 (RM3.04) as more people travel to and from their workplaces during peak periods.

In a statement today, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that it will be charging an extra S$1 at these locations along the CTE:

LTA noted that the ERP rate for the gantry along the southbound CTE before Braddell Road will remain unchanged at S$1 from 8am to 9am.

This is the third time that the authorities have reviewed ERP rates after June 2, when Singapore gradually opened up the economy following stay-home curbs.

The ERP charges were temporarily waived from April 6, just before the circuit breaker period in April and May when schools and offices were closed to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

Charges were reinstated along some stretches of the CTE from July 27 onwards.

LTA noted that as more people travel to and from their workplaces, traffic volume has continued to build up during weekday peak hours.

“This has led to localised congestion at specific locations along the CTE during the morning and evening peak periods,” it said, adding that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely.

“As earlier announced, ERP rate reviews will be conducted once every five weeks. The outcome of the next ERP rate review will be announced in the last week of September 2020, and the appropriate ERP rates will take effect from Oct 5, 2020.” — TODAY