Two men found guilty of fatally assaulting NSF at Yishun block; judge rejects stalking allegations

Ryan Xavier Tay Seet Choong (left) and Lawrence Lim Peck Beng (right) were convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Shawn Ignatius Rodrigues on July 9, 2016, leading to the victim's death. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 — A 24-year-old man and his stepfather were found guilty today of assaulting a young man so violently that he died.

Ryan Xavier Tay Seet Choong and Lawrence Lim Peck Beng, who turns 59 on Friday, had claimed trial to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Shawn Ignatius Rodrigues on July 9, 2016.

Both testified during their trial that Rodrigues, a full-time national serviceman who was Tay’s church friend, had constantly harassed their family and that they had filed a total of 59 police reports against him.

It all came to a head when they assaulted Rodrigues, 26, near their home, at a lift landing of Block 279, Yishun Street 22. Rodrigues died from traumatic asphyxia with a head injury.

Neighbours testified that they tied him up with raffia string as well.

Tay was convicted of stamping on Rodrigues’ shoulder, punching his face and head numerous times, forcefully pushing his face to the ground and pressing his knee on Rodrigues’ back for about 20 minutes.

Tay also fractured Rodrigues’ nose and eye socket.

Lim, a retiree, was convicted of abetting Tay by sitting on Rodrigues’ buttocks and holding down his legs.

‘Savage and prolonged’ attack

District Judge Tan Jen Tse rejected Tay and Lim’s defence that Rodrigues was stalking Tay, and that they had wanted to detain Rodrigues in order to hand him over to the police.

The judge found that Tay was “acutely aware” that his actions endangered the victim’s life, as he had “most tellingly” checked for his pulse. Tay had also tilted Rodrigues’ head so that blood would not obstruct his breathing, the judge noted.

“The facts and circumstances show that the attack on (Rodrigues) was savage and prolonged,” he added.

As for Lim, District Judge Tan said that his actions significantly contributed to Rodrigues being immobilised and unable to escape from the assault.

Lim had used excessive force and had continued restraining the victim even after he stopped struggling, the judge noted.

Both men will return to court on Oct 5 to be sentenced, and remain out on bail.

They could be jailed up to 10 years for causing grievous hurt. While the offence carries the possibility of a fine or caning, those aged above 50 cannot be caned by law.

Background of the case

Tay and Rodrigues knew each other from their time as altar boys at the Catholic Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea in Yishun in 2006, but after the friendship soured, Rodrigues constantly pestered Tay and his family.

The family eventually made 59 police reports against Rodrigues, with the first filed around April 2015.

The court heard previously that Rodrigues developed “a special liking” for Tay after Tay had defended him from bullies in church, but the pair fell out after Rodrigues was banned from the church for stealing coins.

Tay testified that he decided to leave the church two months after Rodrigues returned, as Rodrigues had begun turning up near Tay’s home and constantly called and sent him phone text messages, until Tay enlisted for National Service in 2016.

Tay also gave evidence that he tried telling Rodrigues many times that he did not like what he was doing, but his messages fell on deaf ears.

Lim testified that he, too, had tried several peaceful methods to prevent his family from being harassed by Rodrigues, though they often came to nothing.

He said that he once sprayed a can of insecticide in Rodrigues’ face, chased him away with a small fire extinguisher the family kept at home, and hit him with a baseball bat.

Both parties attended mediation sessions between February and May 2016 at the Community Court, but Rodrigues apparently continued to stalk the family.

In a report, Rodrigues’ psychiatrist — who saw him just once, two days before he died — wrote that his oddities of speech and demeanour were suggestive of Asperger’s Syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Dr Susan Zachariah did not formally diagnose him, referring him to the Institute of Mental Health’s Adult Neurodevelopmental Service instead.

She testified that he had suffered from a language development delay. Rodrigues’ mother said that he had special needs and had previously attended a special programme.

Tay is represented by lawyer Peter Low from Peter Low & Choo, while Lim is represented by Mr Ang Sin Teck from Belinda Ang Tang & Partners. — TODAY