Singapore Land Transport Authority to carry out safety improvement works on PIE after skidding incidents

LTA's statement comes after a video was uploaded on Sg Road Vigilante showing four separate incidents of cars skidding at around the same section of the flyover. — SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — The authorities will be carrying out works to improve safety on a segment of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) along Jalan Anak Bukit, following a spate of skidding incidents.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it has studied this segment of the PIE and said the majority of accidents at this location were due to speeding.

“We also carried out skid resistance readings for this segment and they are within the normal range,” LTA said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“For added safety, we will broaden the lane markings, re-paint the parapet wall with directional arrows, and install new signs along the road segment. We will also bring forward our plan to re-surface the coating for this section of the PIE, including the road shoulder.”

This comes after a video was uploaded on Sg Road Vigilante showing four separate incidents of cars skidding at around the same section of the flyover.

The video had the caption Aug 13-18, 2020.

LTA, which posted its statement along with a link to the video, said the improvement works should start next week.

In the meantime, it reminds motorists to exercise greater caution when driving in rainy conditions and to avoid speeding. — TODAY