Tampines Mall, Century Square in Singapore among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Tampines Mall. — Picture by CapitaLand via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 — Tampines Mall, Century Square and West Mall were among the locations added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious patients had visited:

Haniffa department store at 118 Dunlop Street on August 7 between 3.05pm and 3.40pm

Tampines Mall on August 8 between 6.35pm and 7.25pm

The Food Market by Food Junction in Century Square on August 8 between 7.25pm and 8.50pm

Gek Poh Shopping Centre on August 8 between 8.50pm and 9.30pm, and on August 9 between 4.20pm and 5pm

Arthesdam Jewellery on August 14 between 2.35pm and 3.40pm

The Countryside Cafe at 71 Dunlop St on August 14 between 3.40pm and 5.15pm

All India Supermart on August 15 between 11am and 11.30am

Cold Storage supermarket at West Mall on August 16 between 5.30pm and 6pm

Georges by the Bay restaurant on August 17 between 6.45pm and 11pm

Singapore MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, Singapore MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, Singapore MOH reported 117 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, 13 are imported while six are community cases. The remaining 98 are foreign workers staying in dormitories. — TODAY