HomeTeamNS says it did not invite anyone to visit KTV outlet in Khatib clubhouse, contrary to Singapore MOH report

Jewel Music Box KTV is a tenant of HomeTeamNS’ Khatib clubhouse but is not permitted to open for business yet. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 — HomeTeamNS said yesterday that it did not hold any official opening events or activities, or extended any invitations to anyone to visit Jewel Music Box KTV lounge at its Khatib clubhouse, where three people infected with Covid-19 had been.

This is contrary to what the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Aug 15, which stated that “visitors were invited to preview” the new KTV premises on Aug 1 and 2.

HomeTeamNS yesterday clarified that its Khatib clubhouse began operations on Aug 1, with 60 per cent of its facilities and outlets open.

“No official opening events or activities were held,” it said. “Members of the public can, however, visit the clubhouse to dine and use the facilities that have already opened, subject to the safe management measures in place.”

Jewel Music Box KTV is a tenant of the clubhouse but is not permitted to open for business yet, HomeTeamNS added.

“Neither HomeTeamNS nor Jewel Music Box KTV made any arrangements nor extended any invitations to visitors at the clubhouse to view the KTV’s premises on Aug 1 and 2.

“On those days, the KTV’s doors were not closed because of ongoing minor works, which inadvertently allowed passers-by to enter to view the interior layout,” HomeTeamNS said.

It stressed that since the KTV outlet was not in operation, there was no singing at any point.

Singapore MOH on Aug 19 said that it has contacted 321 people who had visited Jewel Music Box KTV and facilitated Covid-19 testing for them.

Of these, 293 people have been swabbed and 193 test results have been processed.

All 193 test results have come back negative for Covid-19. — TODAY