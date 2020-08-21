117 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 13 imported cases and six in the community

There are six new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 — Singapore has confirmed 117 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are six new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and three are work pass holders.

In addition, there are 13 imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,216.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.

