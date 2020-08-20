Discrimination has no place in Singapore society, says President Halimah; Tangs to allow staff, promoters to wear hijab

Discrimination at the workplace is particularly disturbing because it deprives the person affected from earning a living, President Halimah Yacob says. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Discrimination of any form has “no place at all in our society and, most certainly, not at the workplace”, President Halimah Yacob said in a Facebook post today, as she revealed that Tangs department store has said that it will now allow the hijab or religious headdress to be worn by workers on its premises.

Halimah was weighing in on a recent incident reported by TODAY in which a sales promoter at Tangs was asked to remove her hijab to work in the department store.

“Tangs had since said that they would remove such restrictions and will allow the hijab to be worn at work,” she said.

Condemning any form of discrimination “against anyone,” she added: “People should be assessed solely on their merits and their ability to do a job and nothing else.”

Discrimination at the workplace is particularly disturbing because it deprives the person affected from earning a living, Mdm Halimah added.

During this Covid-19 period, when concerns over jobs and livelihoods are greater, incidents of discrimination exacerbate anxieties and people feel threatened, she said.

“Diversity is our strength and our society has already embraced it. I hope that employers too will fully embrace diversity at the workplace and do their part to uphold the values of a fair and open society,” she added.

TODAY has reached out to Tangs for comment. — TODAY