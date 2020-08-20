321 people who visited HomeTeamNS Khatib KTV outlet contacted, 193 tests have come back negative, says Singapore MOH

The Ministry of Health has facilitated Covid-19 testing for 293 people who had visited Jewel Music Box KTV outlet at HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse and 193 test results have come back negative. —HomeTeamNSKhatib/Facebook pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday said that it has contacted 321 people who had visited the Jewel Music Box KTV outlet at HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse on Aug 1 and 2, and facilitated Covid-19 testing for them.

Of these, 293 people have been swabbed and 193 test results have been processed.

“All 193 test results have come back negative for Covid-19, including four individuals who had reported acute respiratory infection symptoms and were taken to the hospital for further medical assessment,” MOH said.

The ministry took this precautionary measure after three people who had visited the KTV outlet on Aug 1 and 2 were found to be infected with the coronavirus. “The risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low,” it added.

Another 100 swabs are pending test results, as MOH facilitates testing for the remaining 28 people who have yet to be swabbed.

Last Saturday, visitors were invited to preview the new KTV premises on those two days, with most of them staying for “a short period of time”, MOH said. There were no singing activities there because the place was not operational yet at the time. — TODAY