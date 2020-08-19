93 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including six imported cases and two in the community

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,031. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — Singapore has confirmed 93 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release yesterday.

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far, both of whom are work pass holders.

In addition, there are six imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,031.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY