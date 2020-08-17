91 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including six imported cases; no new cases in the community

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 55,838. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 — Singapore has confirmed 91 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on today.

There are no new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

There are six new imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 55,838.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.

This report will be updated. — TODAY