86 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including two in the community and six imported cases

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported 86 new cases of Covid-19, the vast majority of whom are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

MOH said that based on its investigations so far, there are two cases in the community — one a Singaporean and the other a work pass holder.

In addition, there are six imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH said it still working through the details of the cases and will share further details later tonight.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 55,747. — TODAY