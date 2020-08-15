83 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 4 imported cases; no new community cases

Singapore has confirmed 83 new cases of Covid-19, including four that are imported and none in the community on August 15, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — Singapore has confirmed 83 new cases of Covid-19, including four that are imported and none in the community — the first day since June 1 that the country has not had a community case. The remaining 79 are migrant workers in dormitories.

In a press release yesterday (Aug 14), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the four imported cases include two work pass holders and two dependant’s pass holders, one of whom is a one-year-old baby boy.

All four had arrived from India between July 30 and August 2, MOH said.

They had all been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice and tested positive while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

MOH noted that there were no infections in the community yesterday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case a day in the past 14 days.

There were also no new locations added to MOH’s list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious yesterday.

The health ministry reiterated that the inter-agency taskforce has completed the testing of all workers in dormitories.

“There are currently about 21,300 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period,” MOH said.

“These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter,” MOH said.

Separately, the ministry added that six more dormitories have been cleared of the disease and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for the coronavirus. They are no longer classified as a cluster.

The dormitories are:

Acacia Lodge (530-540 Bukit Batok Street 23)

Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East)

North Coast Lodge (51 North Coast Avenue)

16 Fan Yoong Road

11 Tech Park Crescent

17 Soon Lee Road. — TODAY