PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — A viral diesel refuelling incident at a petrol station in Jalan Segambut, Kuala Lumpur was caused by depleted fuel stock and the absence of an automatic volume detection system.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, said this was based on findings from an investigation by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), following the circulation of a video on social media.

She said immediate investigations by a Kuala Lumpur KPDN enforcement team found that the diesel supply had run out while refuelling was still in progress.

“In the incident, the pump metre continued recording the amount charged even though the diesel supply had been depleted,” she said in a statement today.

Further investigations revealed that the station was not equipped with an automatic volume detection system or an automatic cut-off feature when fuel runs out, and instead relied on manual dipping.

Fuziah said checks confirmed that the actual amount of diesel dispensed was RM232.07.

“The station took prompt action by issuing a full refund to the affected customer on April 9, 2026, and the complainant agreed to the resolution,” she said.

She added that technical inspections by KPDN found all fuel pumps at the premises were still within the valid verification period.

“Tests using a 20-litre Liquid Volume Measure (SIC) showed readings within the permitted margin of error,” she said.

Further checks confirmed that the station’s licences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Petroleum Development Act 1974 remain valid.

“However, the station has been given a stern warning to fully comply with all regulations and to improve operational monitoring to prevent a recurrence,” she said.

Fuziah stressed that the incident was isolated and does not reflect the overall fuel supply system, which remains stable and under control.

The public has been advised not to speculate or spread unverified information.

“KPDN will continue to strengthen monitoring and enforcement to safeguard consumer interests,” she said. — Bernama