Singapore police probe on two men for allegedly lodging false report that one was injured by killer litter

Police say a call from Blk 227A Sumang Lane, Singapore was received from a man who claimed his friend was a victim of high-rise littering and was injured by a glass bottle. — Picture courtesy of Google Maps via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — Two men are being investigated by the police after they are believed to have lodged a false report in relation to an incident of killer litter in Punggol.

In a news release yesterday, the police said that they had received a call for assistance at Blk 227A Sumang Lane on Tuesday where a 25-year-old man had claimed that his friend — a 35-year-old man — was allegedly a victim of high-rise littering and was injured by a glass bottle.

During the course of investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division detected several inconsistencies in the two men’s accounts.

Preliminary investigations by the authorities revealed that the man’s injuries are believed to have been self-inflicted and the two men had allegedly conspired to provide false information to the police.

Investigations of the pair are ongoing.

If convicted of giving false information to a public servant, the men face jail time of up to a year, a maximum fine of S$5,000 (RM15,267) or both.

While the incident did not take place, the allegedly false police report led to news reports by a couple of media outlets.

Earlier yesterday, The New Paper reported that the 35-year-old man was at the foot of the block when he was “struck on the head by a beer bottle inside a plastic bag, which also contained some tissue paper and a receipt.”

It also quoted from Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News which reported that the man was chatting with friends when he was hit on the head by the bottle.

The police reminded the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies rather than investigating false reports or false information.

“Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law,” the police warned. — TODAY