83 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 4 imported cases; No new community cases

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — Singapore has confirmed 83 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are four imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 55,580.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY