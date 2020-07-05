Singapore GE: 48-year-old man arrested for damaging PAP election posters in Woodlands

The man was arrested under the Parliamentary Elections Act. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 5 — A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly damaging People’s Action Party (PAP) election posters in Woodlands, the police said today.

In a statement, the police said they received a report about the damaged posters in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13 yesterday at about 9.40am.

“Officers from Woodlands Police Division investigated and established the identity of the man who is believed to have committed the act, and arrested him,” the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

This is the third arrest involving damaged posters this General Election.

On July 2, a 51-year-old man was arrested for damaging posters belonging to the Progress Singapore Party displayed along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5.

In another separate case, a 13-year-old male teenager is assisting with investigations into damaged PAP posters in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 10.

The police said they take a “very stern view of persons who vandalise or cause damage to property, and will not hesitate to take action against them”.

They added that it is an offence under the Parliamentary Elections Act for any person to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners.

Those found guilty may be fined up to S$1,000 (RM4,287) or jailed for up to 12 months. — TODAY