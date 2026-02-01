KUCHING, Feb 1 — AirBorneo is open to negotiations with the federal government on the provision of air travel ticket warrants for civil servants, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the initiative is already part of the planning for the Sarawak government-owned airline.

“That is not a problem. We can negotiate. We will look into it after July, when we begin operating jet aircraft.

“These jets will connect Kuching with international destinations, including Japan, South Korea and Asean countries,” he told reporters after attending the Walk for Health programme at the Sarawak Botanical Garden here today.

AirBorneo currently serves 21 destinations, providing connectivity to rural areas in Sarawak and Sabah.

The airline commenced its commercial operations with its inaugural flight on Jan 2, 2026, after taking over from MASwings. — Bernama