BANGKOK, Feb 1 — National independent shuttler Goh Jin Wei’s fairytale run at the Thailand Masters 2026 ended in heartbreak after she was forced to retire - apparently due to fatigue - in the second game of the women’s singles final against India’s Devika Sihag today.

Jin Wei, who needed three games to defeat each of her first-round, second-round, quarter-final and semi-final opponents here, looked a spent force in the title showdown at the Nimibutr Stadium here.

World number 68 Jin Wei lost the first game 8-21 before retiring while trailing world number 63 Devika 3-6 in the second game.

Jin Wei’s coach, Seto Danu Kusuma, revealed that the earlier three-game exertions finally took a toll on her.

“I am very satisfied with her performance in this tournament. Hopefully, she can recover in time for the Singapore Challenge at the end of this month,” he told Bernama here today.

This is Penang-born Jin Wei’s fourth runner-up finish in an Open tournament. She also finished second in the 2016 Indonesia Masters, 2017 Taiwan Open and 2022 Vietnam Open.

Despite today’s defeat, Jin Wei can hold her head up high for having made history as the first Malaysian women’s singles shuttler to reach a World Tour Super 300 final. — Bernama pic