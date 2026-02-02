SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) will launch a pilot session of the National Simulated Scams Exercise (NSSE), with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs, from March 1 to August 31.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said NSSE is part of Exercise SG Ready 2026, highlighting the government’s public education effort to combat scams.

“The NSSE will focus on government official impersonation scams (GOIS), a key scam type of concern. The exercise supports total defence by strengthening our collective digital defence and societal resilience against ever-evolving scams,” it said.

Registration of the NSSE opened yesterday and the agency had strongly encouraged members of the public to participate in the exercise.

Participants will receive robocalls at any point during the six-month period of the exercise, mimicking typical GOIS tactics, said the agency.

“At the end of the exercise, participants will learn steps they can take when they encounter GOIS tactics in real life,” it added. — Bernama