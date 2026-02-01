KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — PAS’ Ulama Council has confirmed it has received fresh membership applications from three former Perlis assemblymen whose party status was terminated during the state’s political turmoil late last year, Berita Harian reported.

The council said it had accepted new applications from Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), effectively passing the matter to the party’s central leadership rather than treating it as a reinstatement.

In a statement, council member Datuk Ahmad Yahaya said the body had declined to decide on the trio’s appeal because it fell outside its jurisdiction.

“(We are) accepting the new membership applications from the three former assemblymen and handing them to the PAS secretary-general for the central leadership’s consideration,” he said.

His clarification followed a Facebook post — later deleted — by PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin, who had earlier indicated the council had approved the appeals.

The three men were removed from the party on December 24 after a crisis that culminated in the resignation of Perlis Mentri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the decision was made under Clauses 76 and 15A(1)(b) of the party constitution, amended in 2025.