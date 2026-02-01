BANGKOK, Feb 1 — A Thai woman caught a man secretly taking photos of her in a petrol station restroom near Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri province, The Thaiger reported today.

Phawida Siangwan who was in the loo noticed a figure reflected on the wet floor around 3am and initially thought it was a ghost, but soon realised it was a person, and snapped a picture as evidence with her phone.

The man, later identified as a lawyer, tried to flee when confronted but was detained with the help of Phawida’s partner and station staff.

Inspection of his phone revealed four photos of Phawida and over 1,000 images of other women, including female students, some deleted but recoverable.

The man had been in the restroom since 9pm the previous night, and a search of his car found legal documents, a lawyer’s ID, and attire.

Phone chats with his girlfriend revealed she knew of his past offences; he had previously been arrested for similar behaviour, the Thai news outlet reported.

Phawida, who said she plans to sue, said the incident highlights the need for Bang Saen to remain safe for tourists.