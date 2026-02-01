KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) remains a four-party coalition and PAS has not sidelined anyone within it, the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said, according to Sinar Harian.

Takiyuddin, who is also PN’s deputy secretary-general, stressed that the coalition’s components continue to move in tandem without internal friction.

“PN has four parties. All four parties are with us. No problem,” he said.

He added that the same applies at the state level, where PN governs four states — including Perlis — that remain firmly under the coalition’s banner.

“It is the same in the states. We have four states including Perlis, we are still PN. No problem,” he told reporters after attending PAS’ Permukiman programme in Bangi today.

Earlier, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang rejected claims that the party was seeking to sideline Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin within PN, insisting instead that PAS wants to preserve unity in the coalition.

Abdul Hadi, who is also the MP for Marang, said unity issues were raised during the party’s annual retreat, though not discussed in depth.