GERIK, Feb 2 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) will consider giving a six-month extension to the concessionaire involved in the West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE) construction project after its principal approval period ends in September 2026 to implement the project.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that at the initial stage, KKR had given the concessionaire involved a period of time to ensure its finances are strong before carrying out the project.

“It (the concessionaire involved) needs to negotiate after we give conditional approval. It needs to ensure that financial institutions can help, support the company to get capital to complete the work,” he said at a press conference when visiting JRTB (FT004) here, including the location of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student bus accident on June 9 last year.

He said this when asked to comment on the progress of WISE highway construction.

On May 1, Nanta informed that KKR had submitted the approval letter to the developer and it needs to do the necessary work within the specified period.

Previously, the media reported that the 60-kilometre WISE Highway would be equipped with three two-way lanes with its route starting in Gopeng via Batu Gajah, Siputeh, Manong, Tronoh, Beko, Seri Iskandar and then Kuala Kangsar.

The construction of WISE is also an alternative for users besides using the route in the Menora Tunnel. — Bernama