KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was unaware until today that his name had been mentioned in emails linked to the Epstein case.

“Just today I found out that some outsiders wanted to meet and even ‘dropped’ my name in emails related to the Epstein case,” he wrote in a statement on his social media accounts.

“Alhamdulillah, it’s been more than a decade as mentioned in the emails, and I have absolutely no connection with any of the parties exchanging those emails, especially Epstein,” he added.

He also used the laugh out loud emoji after mentioning the email and the angry emoji next to Epstein’s name.

He added the hashtag #DoneExplain, and said he will continue with his personal plans in Johor Bahru.

Anwar’s comments came amid renewed attention online after the emails surfaced, though he stressed there was no involvement on his part.

The Epstein scandal involves convicted US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of running a global network of sexual abuse and trafficking of minors before his death in 2019.