KUCHING, Feb 2 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has expressed disagreement with constitutional expert Dr Abdul Aziz Bari’s call for Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi to resign following his statements in a recent radio interview.

Its president, Voon Lee Shan, said Nanta did not breach the Federal Constitution, nor did he disclose Cabinet deliberations, classified information, or confidential Cabinet papers.

“His (Nanta) remarks were an expression of political frustration and public sentiment, particularly those long felt by the people of Sarawak after more than six decades within the Federal of Malaysia.

“Dato Sri Alexander spoke as a Sarawakian leader who understands the ground realities, emotions, and grievances of his people. What he articulated reflects the lived experience of many Sarawakians who feel short-changed in development, autonomy, and respect, despite Sarawak being a founding partner of Malaysia under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” said Voon in a statement.

Voon emphasised that voicing dissatisfaction or urging reflection on unresolved federal-state issues does not amount to sedition, nor does it automatically violate collective Cabinet responsibility.

“Ministers are not stripped of their conscience, identity, or responsibility to their constituents simply by virtue of holding office.

“Democratic governance allows for honest discourse, especially when such discourse aims to strengthen the Federation through reform and fairness.

“To suggest resignation merely because a minister acknowledges deep-rooted grievances risks silencing legitimate concerns and further alienating Sarawakians. Such an approach does not promote unity; it suppresses dialogue,” he said.

He also reminded all parties that Sarawak’s position in Malaysia is based on partnership, not subordination.

Persistent political pressure, dismissive attitudes, and failure to address long-standing issues, he said, would only deepen public frustration.

He described Nanta’s remarks as a wake-up call, not an act of defiance.

“PBK stands firmly with Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and calls on all leaders to engage constructively, responsibly, and honestly with the realities faced by Sarawak and its people,” he added.

On January 31, Scoop reported that constitutional expert Dr Abdul Aziz Bari had said Nanta should resign from the cabinet after making public statements that, in his view, breached the principle of collective Cabinet responsibility. — The Borneo Post