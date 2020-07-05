136 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 18 in the community and 7 imported cases

There are 18 new community cases, based on the ministry’s investigations so far. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 5 — Singapore has confirmed 136 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 18 new community cases, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

Six cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 12 are work pass holders.

Five of the 18 community cases were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases, MOH said.

In addition, there are seven imported cases, all of whom had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 44,800.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY