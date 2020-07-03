Singapore records 169 new Covid-19 cases

File photo of people crossing a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road as the city state reopens the economy, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Singapore June 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 3 — Singapore today reported 169 cases new cases of Covid-19 infection over the past 24 hours with 11 cases in the community, taking the republic’s tally to 44,479 cases.

According to brief noon data released by its Ministry of Health (MOH), the community cases involved three Singaporeans or permanent residents and eight work pass holders.

In addition, there were three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore while the rest of the new cases were migrant workers living in dormitories, said the ministry.

In its full data released late yesterday, of the 44.310 cases reported then, Singapore classified 587 as imported cases, 1,900 of its cases as community-linked, and 41,823 involving foreign workers in dorms.

As at noon yesterday, 39,429 or about 89 per cent of the 44,310 patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 201 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday, with one in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

The statement added that 4,654 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19, with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

Two new clusters were identified yesterday, involving dormitories at 7 Gambas Crescent, and 17 Tuas View Close. — Bernama