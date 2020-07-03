Singapore GE: Candidates for constituencies including Aljunied, Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Panjang to kick off political broadcasts today

The CPBs will air from 7pm every evening starting from today to next Wednesday. — The Political Debate,' will take the format of a one-hour long live programme with two segments. — Alernon77/Canva pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 3 — The first round of Constituency Political Broadcasts (CPBs) for the General Election will start today, with candidates from five constituencies making their pitch to voters on a range of platforms including television, radio and the internet.

The CPBs will air from 7pm every evening starting from today to next Wednesday. The first round will involve candidates from:

Aljunied GRC

Ang Mo Kio GRC

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

Bukit Batok SMC

Bukit Panjang SMC

The broadcasts will be carried on TODAY as well as Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook.

The CPBs were introduced for GE2020 in light of the Covid-19 situation which limits the parties’ outreach efforts.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority had previously announced that the CPBs will be aired in the constituencies’ alphabetical order.

In a press release, national broadcaster Mediacorp said the broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates.

This is the allocated airtime for political parties:

Single Member Constituency (SMC) – three minutes per candidate

Group Representative Constituency (GRC) – 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.

For GRCs, the contesting parties can decide if one or more members will speak during the allotted time. The entire GRC team also does not have to be present for their respective CPBs, said Mediacorp. — TODAY