Covid-19: 188 new cases in Singapore, 10 in community

Singapore has confirmed 188 new cases of Covid-19 on July 2, 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, July 2 — Singapore today reported 188 new cases of Covid-19 infection with 10 cases in the community, taking the republic’s tally to 44,310 cases.

According to brief noon data released by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the community cases involved eight Singaporeans or permanent residents and two work pass holders.

In addition, there is an imported case who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore while the rest of the new cases were migrant workers living in dormitories, said the ministry.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,890 of its cases as community-linked, 586 as imported cases, and 41,646 involving foreign workers in dorms.

As at noon yesterday, 39,011 or about 88 per cent of the total number of 44,122 patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 209 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday, with one in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

The statement added that 4,876 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19, with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

As there have been no more cases linked to the dormitories at 48 Toh Guan Road East and 7 Senoko South Road for the past two incubation periods of 28 days, the clusters have now been closed.

No new cluster was identified yesterday. — Bernama