Singapore GE: From East to West, parties fan out to canvass support after Nomination Day

Singapore Democratic Party’s candidate for Bukit Panjang SMC, Dr Paul Tambyah, bumped into Liang Eng Hwa during a walkabout on July 1, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 1 — The morning after Nomination Day, candidates from various political parties hit the ground running, fanning out across the island to hand out their flyers and speak to residents ahead of the upcoming General Election (GE).

The action began early.

At about 7am, the People’s Action Party team contesting Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC), led by Teo Chee Hean, handed out flyers at Punggol MRT Station.

Three opposing candidates from the Peoples Voice (PV) party were also doing the same.

The two parties are up against the Singapore Democratic Alliance in a three-cornered fight for the GRC.

Later, at about 9.30am, the teams bumped into each other again at Punggol Plaza and Teo and PV candidate Gilbert Goh spoke briefly at a food court.

Goh told reporters that during their conversation, he relayed his concerns to Teo that PV would lose their election deposit for the Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC contest.

Candidates have to give up their individual S$13,500 deposits if they do not get at least 12.5 per cent of the votes in the constituency they are contesting.

“We were talking about it, and he said he can’t control it. It’s my fear,” he said. PAP’s Teo Chee Hean (left) and Peoples Voice’s Gilbert Goh chat at the Koufu food court at Punggol Plaza. Both party’s teams met while handing out flyers for Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC, July 1, 2020. — Picture by Louisa Tang/TODAY

When asked why the party chose to contest Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC even though SDA has run in the constituency in the past three elections, Goh replied: “I don’t know, I follow my boss (PV chief) Lim Tean. He said come here. I was not comfortable but we had a chat, so I said, ‘Okay, let’s give it a try’.”

Goh was originally slated to be fielded in Pioneer Single Member Constituency (SMC), but at the last minute, PV decided not to contest there.

Lim was “almost in tears” over that decision, Goh added.

East Coast

The Workers’ Party team contesting for the East Coast GRC at a walkabout in Bedok North, July 1, 2020. — Picture by Raj Nadarajan/TODAY

At about 8am in Bedok North, the Workers’ Party (WP) team contesting East Coast GRC began greeting residents at the Block 85 Market and Food Centre.

The group, comprising Nicole Seah, Kenneth Foo, Terence Tan, Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim and Dylan Ng, was joined by WP chief Pritam Singh, who is contesting in Aljunied GRC.

They handed out flyers to patrons of the food centre and stallholders at the market and food centre, and were seen taking wefies and exchanging greetings with the public. Instead of handshakes, which are discouraged during the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh gave residents fist bumps.

The WP team later moved to the nearby 58 New Upper Changi Road Market and Food Centre.

Speaking to reporters there, Singh said that its East Coast team and volunteers have been constantly reaching out to residents in the constituency. “They will put up a good fight,” he said.

Bukit Panjang

Over in the west, the Singapore Democratic Party’s candidate for Bukit Panjang SMC, Dr Paul Tambyah, bumped into Liang Eng Hwa, the PAP’s candidate for the ward, at Kim San Leng Food Centre.

When asked what he thought of his chances at winning the election, Dr Tambyah said: “It’s not a level playing field so it will be a miracle if I get elected, and it will be an incredible credit to the people of Bukit Panjang and the people of Singapore.

He added, however, that his opponent Liang has been “very friendly and cordial”.

Bishan-Toa Payoh

There was also a friendly chat between Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC candidates from the PAP and Singapore People’s Party (SPP) at Bishan MRT Station and bus interchange this morning. PAP’s Ng Eng Hen speaking with a Bishan resident near Junction 8, July 1, 2020. — Picture by Justin Ong/TODAY

SPP chief Steve Chia, who is leading his team’s campaign, was present with team members Melvyn Chiu, Osman Sulaiman and Williiamson Lee.

Chia exchanged greetings and took photographs with the PAP’s Chee Hong Tat and Chong Kee Hiong.

Dr Ng Eng Hen, who helms the PAP team, told reporters that the “feel of the ground is different” from previous elections, as the crowds are much thinner.

“I would estimate that (in the previous two elections) it (was) double the crowd. There’s still the warmth, and, I would say, a little more serious tone. People are quietly concerned in terms of whether they will lose jobs and businesses (but) generally quite warm and we are thankful for the support of residents.”

When asked about how his team sizes up the opponent, Dr Ng said that it is important that every constituency sees a contest.

“Regardless of the political party I think it’s very good that all constituencies are contesting. It’s important that once every five years or so, voters and residents vote and it gives us both a measure of support for our programmes as well as what we need to improve, and that’s democracy.”

Meanwhile, SPP’s Chia said the contest against the PAP is “not easy”, but added: “We don’t know what is the result but we do our best to reach out and explain to as many residents as possible the need for (an) alternative voice.”

Marine Parade

Over at Haig Road market, the PAP’s five candidates for Marine Parade GRC handed out pamphlets and paraphernalia for about two hours.

In response to what he thinks of their Workers’ Party opponents in the ward, Tan Chuan-Jin told reporters that his team is focusing on their own responsibilities to the residents.

“In a democracy, there will always be various parties that will want to challenge and compete, and I think that’s good for democracy,” Tan said.

Sembawang

In the northern area of Singapore, PAP’s Ong Ye Kung and his Sembawang GRC team, including new faces Poh Li San and Mariam Jaafar, spent some time talking to residents at a coffee shop at Block 406 Sembawang Drive.

Ong told reporters that he is “trying to grow” into his new role of leading the team, after former Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who used to helm the Sembawang GRC team, announced his retirement from politics last week.

“It’s like I’m a size 8 but I think he might be a size 12. So I’m trying to grow into it with the support of a good team,” he said.

The PAP will face off against the National Solidarity Party (NSP) in Sembawang again. In GE2015, the PAP won against NSP in the constituency with 72 per cent.

When asked if they were confident of retaining this margin, Ong said: “You never know, nine days (of campaigning) is not very long. It’s not very short either. Anything can happen. After one day, I have some sense of what residents are concerned about, but it can change.” — TODAY